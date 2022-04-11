FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 7:58 AM, it was mild and clear. Most areas were in the middle 60’s. There was a slight breeze out of the NW.

Seasonable temperatures will return today with a slight NW breeze. Expect highs in the middle to upper 80’s under sunny skies. The Southern Big Country and Heartland will be a few degrees warmer. Those areas will be in the low to middle 90’s. A few clouds will build into the Heartland this evening. Most areas will stay dry however, there will be a small chance of isolated thunderstorms in far SE Big Country and Heartland. Severe storms are not likely however a few may be strong and produce large hail and damaging winds.

Storm chances end tonight as temperatures fall into the middle 60’s. The winds will turn to the south southeast and become breezy.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 87° Winds: NW 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain and Thunderstorms. (Before 1:00 a.m.) Low Temperature: 64° Winds: SSE 10-15 G25 MPH

Tuesday: *RED FLAG WARNING* *FIRE WEATHER* Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 94° Winds: SSW 15-20 G30 MPH

Wednesday: *FIRE WEATHER* Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 78° Winds: WNW 15-20 G30 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 84° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 90° Winds: SW 15-20 G30 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 93° Winds: SW 15-20 G30 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 91° Winds: NW 15-20 G30 MPH

Average High Temperature: 78°

Average Low Temperature: 52°

Sunrise: 7:14 A.M.

Sunset: 8:06 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday