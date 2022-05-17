FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:33 AM, it was mild and partly clear. There was a light southeast breeze.

Dry air will return today as the winds turn gusty from the south to SSW. Expect elevated to critical fire weather for most of out forecast area. A RED FLAG WARNING is now in effect for today from 11:00 a.m. through 9:00 p.m. for most of our forecast area. Gusty south southwest winds, dry air, and critically dry fuels will combine to give us critical fire weather in those areas. Record heat is also expected. High temperatures will reach the middle 100’s under partly sunny skies. An isolated showers or non-severe storm cannot be ruled out in the Western Big Country.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the middle 70’s under mostly clear skies. It will stay windy overnight.

Wednesday and Thursday will be the hottest days of the week. Record breaking heat is expected. Highs will get well into the mid (possibly even upper) 100’s. It will be a dry heat with gusty south southwest to southwest winds. Fire weather will stay in the forecast.

Hundred degree weather will stay in the forecast for Friday. The atmosphere will be a little less stable, so a shower or a thunderstorm cannot be ruled out.

A cold front will move through Friday night into Saturday morning. A gusty southwest wind will turn to the northwest as a cold front moves. This will finally put an end to our unusually hot temperatures. Rain chances don’t look to promising with the front.

The weekend will see seasonable temperatures. Sunday will feature a slight chance of storms.

Monday will see those chances of rain showers and storms ramp up. It will be windy and partly sunny.

Today: Partly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 103° Winds: SSW 15-25 G35 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. Low Temperature: 75° Winds: S 10-20 G30 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 106° Winds: SW 15-20 G30 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 107° Winds: SSW 20-25 G30 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 104° Winds: SW 15-20 G30 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 85° Winds: NE 15-20 G30 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. Windy. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 83° Winds: E 10-15 G25 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. Windy. 30% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 89° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Average High Temperature: 87°

Average Low Temperature: 62°

Sunrise: 6:39 A.M.

Sunset: 8:31 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday