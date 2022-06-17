FORECAST SUMMARY:
As of 7:15 AM, it was mild and sunny. Most areas were in the middle 70’s. There was a light south wind.
Friday will see a dry heat with highs in the hundreds. It will be mainly sunny with a slight southeast wind.
The Father’s Day Weekend will stay hot and mainly dry. Saturday has a 10% chance of Showers and Thunderstorms. We will most likely stay dry.
Hundred degree heat looks to continue well into next week as dry weather settles in.
FORECAST DETAILS:
Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 101° Winds: SE 5-15 G20 MPH
Tonight: Mostly Clear. Windy. Low Temperature: 77° Winds: SE 5-15 MPH
Saturday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 99° Winds: SE 10-15 G25 MPH
Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 101° Winds: SSE 15-20 G25 MPH
Monday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 102° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH
Tuesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 103° Winds: SE 15-20 G25 MPH
Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 102° Winds: SE 15-20 G25 MPH
Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 104° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH
Average High Temperature: 93°
Average Low Temperature: 70°
Sunrise: 6:31 A.M.
Sunset: 8:48 P.M.
Meteorologist Zach Gilday