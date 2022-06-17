FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 7:15 AM, it was mild and sunny. Most areas were in the middle 70’s. There was a light south wind.

Friday will see a dry heat with highs in the hundreds. It will be mainly sunny with a slight southeast wind.

The Father’s Day Weekend will stay hot and mainly dry. Saturday has a 10% chance of Showers and Thunderstorms. We will most likely stay dry.

Hundred degree heat looks to continue well into next week as dry weather settles in.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 101° Winds: SE 5-15 G20 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Windy. Low Temperature: 77° Winds: SE 5-15 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 99° Winds: SE 10-15 G25 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 101° Winds: SSE 15-20 G25 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 102° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 103° Winds: SE 15-20 G25 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 102° Winds: SE 15-20 G25 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 104° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 93°

Average Low Temperature: 70°

Sunrise: 6:31 A.M.

Sunset: 8:48 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday