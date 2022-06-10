FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:50 AM, it was warm and humid. Most areas were in the middle 70’s under mostly clear skies. There was a slight south breeze.

Record breaking heat is possible today. High temperatures will reach the low to middle 100’s under sunny skies. It will be a dry heat with a breezy south southwest wind. The winds will settle this evening.

The winds will pick up again tonight. It will be a warm and humid night as temperatures only fall into the upper 70’s.

Even hotter temperatures are expected this weekend. A Heat Advisory or an Excessive Heat Warning will likely be issued. It will be a dry heat with lots of sun. Saturday will feature a breezy south wind. The winds will turn gusty on Sunday as the air becomes even drier. Fire weather will return Sunday as temperatures approach the 110’s.

Hundred degree heat with gusty winds and dry air will then settle in through next Wednesday. Fire weather will be a concern each day as rain chances look to be non-existent.

Thursday will finally see as end to the 100 degree heat as the winds settle down a little. There will be a 10% chance of showers and storms.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 103° Winds: SSW 10-15 G25 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 78° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 107° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 108° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Monday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 104° Winds: S 20-25 G35 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 103° Winds: S 20-25 G35 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 99° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 99° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 92°

Average Low Temperature: 69°

Sunrise: 6:31 A.M.

Sunset: 8:46 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday