FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:53 AM, it was mild and breezy. Most areas were in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. It was mostly clear.

Well above average temperatures will continue today. Expect highs in the upper 90’s to around 100° under mostly sunny skies. There will be a gusty south wind. The afternoon looks to stay dry, however isolated storms cannot be ruled out in the Western Big Country this evening. If a storm forms it will have the potential to be strong to severe.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the low 70’s under mostly clear skies. It will stay windy overnight.

Friday will see an increase in clouds and a better chance of afternoon and evening storms. Isolated severe storms will be possible. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats.

Saturday looks dry and hot. Expect highs in the upper 90’s with lots of sun. There will be a light south wind.

Sunday and Monday will see highs soar into the hundreds. It will be dry.

Tuesday will see the winds pick up. There will be an increase in clouds as well. This set-up will allow temperatures to cool slightly. Expect highs in the upper 90’s. That is still around 15 degrees above average.

Wednesday will see highs back in the hundreds. This should easily break Abilene’s current record of 99°.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 99° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 69° Winds: S 10-20 MPH

Friday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 98° Winds: SW > S 10-15 G25 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 98° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 102° Winds: SW 5-15 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 103° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 99° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 105° Winds: SSW 15-20 G30 MPH

Average High Temperature: 85°

Average Low Temperature: 61°

Sunrise: 6:43 A.M.

Sunset: 8:28 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday