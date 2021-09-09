Wake-Up Weather: A pleasant sunrise will turn into a hot and sunny day

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:31 AM it was mild and clear. Most areas were in the upper 60’s, however a few low lying areas were in the 50’s. There was a light east southeast wind.

Dry air will filter into the Big Country and Heartland today. Expect dew points in the low 50’s this afternoon. That is a big change from the mid to upper 60’s we have been feeling these past few weeks. The dry air will allow for big fluctuations between the morning lows and the afternoon highs.

Hot temperatures will return this afternoon. Expect highs in the middle 90’s under sunny skies. There will be a light southeast wind. The winds will pick up slightly this evening.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the middle to upper 60’s under clear skies. There will be a light south southeast wind.

Hot and sunny weather will then settle in through the weekend. Friday and Saturday will see temperatures sore into the upper 90’s to near 100°. There will be a southerly breeze up to 15 MPH.

Monday looks to be dry and hot. Highs will reach the middle 90’s with lots of sun.

An isolated shower or non-severe storm cannot be ruled Tuesday afternoon.

Slightly cooler temperatures and possible rain and storms chances look to move in by the middle part of next week. A weak cold front has a chance to move in Wednesday into Thursday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 94° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Low Temperature: 69° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 98° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 97° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 95° Winds: SSE 10 MPH

Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 94° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 93° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 89° Winds: SE 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 91°

Average Low Temperature: 67°

Sunrise: 7:19 A.M.

Sunset: 7:52 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday