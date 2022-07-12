FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 7:32 AM, it was warm and quiet. Most areas were in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s. There was a light northeast wind.

The EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING will remain in effect today through 8:00 p.m. this evening. High temperatures will range from 104° to around 107°. Prolonged exposure to the outdoors during the late morning through the early evening time-frame will make heat related illness possible. There will be a slight breeze out of the northeast under a mostly sunny sky. The Southern Big Country and Heartland does feature a 10% chance of showers and non-severe storms during the afternoon.

Wednesday and Thursday have slightly better chances of rain and non-severe storms. The chances are not good and most areas should remain dry. Hundred degree heat will hang on with a breeze.

Friday through the weekend look completely dry as the oppressive heat continues.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 105° Winds: NE 5-15 G20 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Breezy. Low Temperature: 79° Winds: ENE 10-15 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Breezy. High Temperature: 104° Winds: ENE 10-15 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Breezy. High Temperature: 104° Winds: ESE 10-15 G25 MPH

Friday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 104° Winds: ESE 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 105° Winds: SE 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 103° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 104° Winds: SW 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 96°

Average Low Temperature: 73°

Sunrise: 6:41 A.M.

Sunset: 8:48 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday