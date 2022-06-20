FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:33 AM, it was mild and clear. Most areas were in the middle 70’s. There was a light south wind.

Hundred degree heat will return today. Expect highs in the low hundreds with sunny skies. It will be a dry heat. Make sure to hydrate and practice heat safety. There will be a breezy south to south southeast wind.

The winds will decrease tonight as temperatures fall into the middle 70’s. The winds will become light by daybreak Tuesday. It will be mostly clear.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be similar days with highs in the low hundreds. It will stay breezy and dry with lots of sun.

The hottest days of the week will be Thursday through Saturday. The threat of heat related illness will be an issue with highs well up into the middle hundreds.

A cold front looks to move in Sunday. The forecast looks to stay hot and dry. High temperatures will be back in the hundreds with lots of sun.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 102° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 77° Winds: S 5-15 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. 10% PM Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Breezy. High Temperature: 102° Winds: SE 10-15 G20 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 101° Winds: SE 5-15 G20 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 103° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Friday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 104° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 105° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 101° Winds: SW>NE 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 94°

Average Low Temperature: 70°

Sunrise: 6:32 A.M.

Sunset: 8:49 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday