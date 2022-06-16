FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 7:08 AM, it was mild and clear. Most areas were in the middle to upper 70’s. There was a breezy south wind.

Hundred degree heat will return today. Expect highs in the low hundreds with mostly sunny skies. It will be a dry heat with breezy south winds. The winds won’t be as strong as what we saw Wednesday. Fire weather will be a concern with winds and the dry air.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the middle 70’s under mostly clear skies. The winds will decrease as well. South winds will become light by daybreak Friday.

Friday will see a dry heat with highs in the hundreds. It will be mainly sunny with breezy south to southeast winds.

The Father’s Day Weekend will stay hot with a 10% chance of Showers and Thunderstorms. We will most likely stay dry.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 102° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Windy. Low Temperature: 75° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 101° Winds: SE 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 99° Winds: SE 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 101° Winds: SE 15-20 G25 MPH

Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 102° Winds: SSE 15-20 G25 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 103° Winds: SSE 15-20 G25 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 103° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 93°

Average Low Temperature: 70°

Sunrise: 6:31 A.M.

Sunset: 8:48 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday