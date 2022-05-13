FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:33 AM, it was mild and mostly clear. Most areas were in the low to middle 70’s. There was a breezy south wind.

Hot temperatures will return today. Expect highs in the upper 90’s to around 100 degrees. There will be a light breeze out of the south southwest. After a sunny start, it will become partly sunny this afternoon. There is a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. The best chance of activity is from 4:00 p.m. through 10:00 p.m. this evening. Isolated severe storms are possible. The main hazards are damaging winds and large hail.

Chances of storms will end around midnight. Temperatures will fall into the middle 60’s with clearing skies.

Saturday looks mainly dry and hot. Expect highs in the upper 90’s with lots of sun. There will be a light south wind. An isolated shower or non-severe storm cannot be ruled out.

Sunday and Monday will see highs soar into the hundreds. It will be dry.

Tuesday will see the winds pick up. There will be an increase in clouds as well. Temperatures won’t cool much. Expect highs back in the 100’s.

Wednesday and Thursday will see highs back in the middle 100’s. Record breaking heat is expected.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 98° Winds: SSW 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 65° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 99° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 104° Winds: SSW 10-15 G25 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 103° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 101° Winds: S 20-25 G35 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 104° Winds: SSW 15-20 G30 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 107° Winds: SW 15-25 G30 MPH

Average High Temperature: 85°

Average Low Temperature: 61°

Sunrise: 6:42 A.M.

Sunset: 8:29 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday