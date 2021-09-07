Wake-Up Weather: A pleasant sunrise with isolated showers will turn hot quickly

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:01 AM it was pleasant and mostly clear. Most areas were in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. The radar was showing a few isolated showers in the Knox County. There was a light south southeast wind.

Hot temperatures will return today. Expect highs in the middle to upper 90’s under mostly sunny skies. An isolated rain shower or non-severe storm cannot be ruled out. Most areas will stay dry. There will be a light south southeast wind.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the low 70’s under mostly clear skies. The wind will stay light overnight.

A cold front will move through Wednesday. This front will have little effect on our weather. The forecast will stay dry, but the front will usher in drier air and cause a wind shift to the ENE.

Hot and sunny weather will then settle in through the weekend. Friday and Saturday will see temperatures sore into the upper 90’s to near 100°. There will be a southerly breeze up to 15 MPH.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 96° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 72° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 96° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 95° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 99° Winds: S 5-15 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 99° Winds: S 5-15 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 97° Winds: S 5-15 MPH

Monday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 96° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 91°

Average Low Temperature: 68°

Sunrise: 7:18 A.M.

Sunset: 7:55 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday