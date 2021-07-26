Wake-Up Weather: A quiet and mild start will make for another hot afternoon

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:49 AM it was mild and quiet. Most areas were in the middle 70’s under mostly clear skies.

Triple digit heat will return today along with lots of sun. Expect high temperatures in the low 100’s under mostly sunny skies. There will be a light and variable wind. An isolated rain shower or non-severe storm cannot be ruled out. Most areas will stay dry.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the middle 70’s under mostly clear skies. There will be a light SSW wind.

Tuesday will see another day with triple digit heat. Cloud cover will increase a little as mainly dry weather continues.

Wednesday will feature a 20% chance for rain showers and non-severe storms. Temperatures will be seasonable. Expect highs in the middle to upper 90’s under partly sunny skies.

The forecast will dry out on Thursday. It will stay seasonable.

A warming trend will then begin. Friday will see highs in the upper 90’s. The weekend will see a return of 100 degree weather. It will be dry.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 101° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 76° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 100° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 97° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 97° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 99° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 100° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 101° Winds: SSW 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 98°

Average Low Temperature: 74°

Sunrise: 6:50 A.M.

Sunset: 8:41 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday