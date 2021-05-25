Wake-Up Weather: A rainy and stormy start to the day will make for a mainly dry afternoon with more storm chances tonight

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:25 AM an area of heavy rain and storms was moving into Abilene. This cluster has had a history of producing small hail. Frequent lightning was ongoing. Widespread showers and storms were expanding along and north of I-20. It was mild and cloudy. Most areas were in the low 60’s.

After some morning rain showers and thunderstorms, the afternoon looks mainly dry. An isolated shower or storm cannot be ruled though. Any storms that do fire up will have the chance to become severe. Large hail, damaging winds, and frequent lightning will be the main issues. It will be very warm and humid. Expect highs in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s under partly sunny skies. There will be a breezy south wind.

Better chances for rain and storms will move in late this evening and tonight. Severe weather will be possible. Large hail, damaging winds, and frequent lightning will be the main hazards. A line of storms will fire up in the western Big Country around 10 pm and track east. It should exit our area by around 4-5 AM.

Wednesday and Thursday will be mainly dry and feature a warming trend. We should be in the upper 80’s on Thursday. This day will also see a slight chance for rain and storms. Most areas will stay dry.

A better chance for storms will be seen on Friday. Highs will reach the middle 80’s under partly sunny skies.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny. 40% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 89° Winds: S 10-20 G25 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. 40% Rain and Thunderstorms. Low Temperature: 69° Winds: S 10-20 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 90° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. 20% PM Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 92° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Friday: Partly Sunny. 40% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 86° Winds: SE 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. 30% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 87° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 86° Winds: SE 15-20 G30 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 84° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 89°

Average Low Temperature: 65°

Sunrise: 6:35 A.M.

Sunset: 8:36 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday