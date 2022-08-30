FORECAST SUMMARY:

This morning is a soggy one for the majority of the Big Country. Rain started late last night and continued through the overnight hours. As of 6am, Abilene Regional Airport has measured 2.34″ since just before midnight last night.

Temperatures today look to be held to the mid and upper 80s thanks to rain cooled air, ongoing rain chances, and cloud cover. We’ll keep temperatures on the cooler side, in the mid and upper 80s, through the majority of the rest of the week with some of us dipping into the 90s by Friday.

We’ll keep the rain chance through the rest of the week, but the best chance looks to be today and Wednesday. Totals will highly depend on where the heavier pockets of rain set up over the next couple of days. Depending on where those heavier totals end up, flood watches and advisories may need to be issued. There is already a flood watch in effect for Scurry and Mitchell counties that is valid until 6pm this evening, and we have seen multiple flood advisories issued since last night.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Cloudy. 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms High Temperature: 86° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly Cloudy. Low Temperature: 71° Winds: E 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: 50% chance of rain showers and thunderstorms . Mostly Cloudy. High Temperature: 85° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: 30% chance of rain showers. Partly Cloudy. High Temperature: 84° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Friday: 20% chance of rain showers. Partly Cloudy. High Temperature: 90° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Saturday: 20% chance of rain showers. Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 91° Winds: E 5-10 MPH

Sunday: 20% chance of rain showers. Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 92°

Monday: Isolated chance of rain showers. Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 91