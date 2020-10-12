Wake-Up Weather: A strong cold front gives us gusty winds and seasonal temperatures

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:45 AM a strong cold front has cleared our forecast area. Temperatures behind the front were in the 60’s. The winds were gusty under clear skies. North winds were around 10-20 MPH with 30 MPH wind gusts. Visibilities were reduced in a few areas because of blowing dust.

After a very hot weekend where we saw record breaking heat, today will be a lot more fall-like. This weather pattern change is all in response to a strong clod front that moves through earlier this morning. Expect high temperatures to reach the upper 70’s to near 80° under sunny skies. There will be a breezy NNE wind. Expect the winds to initially be around 10-15 MPH with 25 MPH wind gusts. The winds will gradually taper off as the day progresses. Fire weather conditions will be elevated, because of the gusty winds and then dry. Overnight, temperatures will get chilly as they fall into the upper 40’s and lower 50’s under mostly clear skies. The winds will be light.

Temperatures will warm through Wednesday. Tuesday will see high temperatures in the middle 80’s. It will be sunny and quiet. The winds will pick up Wednesday as temperatures soar into the middle 90’s.

A strong cold front will push through our area Wednesday night into Thursday AM. It will be very windy behind that front. Expect winds on Thursday to be around 20-25 MPH with 40 MPH wind gusts. Temperatures will reach the low 70’s.

Friday will be dry and quiet with high temperatures near 70°.

The weekend will see seasonable temperatures along with lots of sun. The forecast will stay dry.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 79° Winds: NNE 10-15 G25 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 51° Winds: S 0-5 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 86° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 96° Winds: SW 10-15 G25 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. Very windy. High Temperature: 72° Winds: NNE 20-25 G40 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 69° Winds: E 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 79° Winds: SSW 15-20 G25 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 82° Winds: S 10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 79°

Average Low Temperature: 56°

Sunrise: 7:41 A.M.

Sunset: 7:09 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday