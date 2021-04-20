Wake-Up Weather: A strong cold front this morning will give us chilly temperatures and gusty north winds

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 7:11 AM a cold front was racing south through the Big Country. The front was on a Snyder-Haskell line. Areas behind the front were in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s. There was a gusty north wind. Areas ahead of the front had variable winds with temperatures in the 40’s and 50’s. It should clear the area by late morning.

Expect an unseasonably cool and windy day all thanks to this mornings cold front. Highs will only reach the middle 50’s under mostly sunny skies. The southern Big Country and Heartland will see highs in the low 60’s. There will be a gusty north wind. The winds will decrease this evening.

Expect a very cold night tonight. Clear skies and light winds along with cool/dry air mass in place behind the aforementioned cold front will make for a very cold night. A freeze is looking more and more likely. A *FREEZE WARNING* will be in effect for the most of the Big Country on Wednesday from 3AM – 9AM. Temperatures will drop to near or just below freezing. A *FREEZE WATCH* will be in effect for the western and northern Big Country on Wednesday from 3AM – 9AM. Temperatures will be anywhere from 32° – 27°. The southern Big Country and Heartland will see temperatures just above freezing. A *FROST ADVISORY* will be in effect for those areas from 3AM – 9AM. Temperatures will be around 33° – 36°. Remember to protect your plants, pets, and pipes.

After a Wednesday morning freeze, temperatures will only reach the upper 50’s for highs. There will be partly sunny skies. It will be dry and a little breezy.

The winds will pick up Thursday. It will be windy, mild, and mostly cloudy. There will be a chance for rain showers.

Thunderstorm chances will return on Friday. Severe weather will be a possibility. Timing and the nature of the potential hazards are tough to predict being this far out.

Quiet weather will return on Saturday after the passage of a weak AM cold front. Highs will be in the middle 70’s. Sunday should reach the middle 80’s.

The warming trend will continue on Monday. Highs will reach the upper 80’s to near 90°. It will be windy.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 54° Winds: N 15-20 G30 MPH

Tonight: *FREEZE WARNING* (Temperatures will likely be at or just below freezing) Clear. Low Temperature: 32° Winds: ESE 5-15 MPH

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 58° Winds: ESE 10-15 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. 30% Rain Showers. High Temperature: 59° Winds: SE 10-15 G25 MPH

Friday: Partly Sunny. 40% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 79° Winds: SW 10-20 G25 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 76° Winds: NE 15-20 G30 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 84° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 88° Winds: S 20-25 G35 MPH

Average High Temperature: 79°

Average Low Temperature: 53°

Sunrise: 7:03 A.M.

Sunset: 8:12 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday