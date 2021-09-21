Wake-Up Weather: A strong morning cold front will give us cooler weather and gusty winds

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:02 AM a strong cold front was moving through the Big Country. It was on a Coleman Eastland line. Cloud cover was increasing behind the front. It was mostly to partly cloudy. There was a gusty north northeast in areas along and north of I-20. A few showers were ongoing in the Heartland.

Cooler weather will be felt today after a strong morning cold front. Expect high temperatures in the middle 80’s under partly cloudy skies. There will be a gusty north northeast wind. Sustained winds will be around 15-25 MPH with wind gusts up to 30 MPH. The air will be dry. The combination of the dry air, gusty wind, and our increasing drought will cause fire weather to be elevated.

The winds will decrease this evening. Overnight, the skies will clear as the winds become light and variable. This will allow temperatures to cool into the middle 50’s.

Wednesday is the first day of astronomical fall. It will be a very nice day. After a cool start, expect highs in the middle 80’s under sunny skies. There will be a light NNE wind.

A warming trend will then settle in through the weekend. It will be dry and mainly sunny.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly to Partly Cloudy. Windy. High Temperature: 83° Winds: NNE 15-25 G30 MPH

Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Low Temperature: 54° Winds: Light and Variable.

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 84° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 88° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 90° Winds: S 5-15 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 90° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 91° Winds: S 5-15 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 93° Winds: SSW 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 87°

Average Low Temperature: 63°

Sunrise: 7:26 A.M.

Sunset: 7:36 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday