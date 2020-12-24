Wake-Up Weather: A very cold morning makes for a seasonable, dry, and windy afternoon

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 7:00 AM it was very cold. Most areas were in the middle 20’s. There was a slight breeze out of the west. Wind chill values were in the teens and lower 20’s. There was a mainly clear sky.

Seasonable temperatures will be seen this afternoon. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50’s under sunny skies. The air will be very dry. Dew points will be in the single digits. There will be a gusty WNW wind. Fire Weather conditions will be elevated today because of the gusty winds and the dry air. The winds will become light during the evening. Expect a cold night. Temperatures will fall to the upper 20’s and lower 30’s under mostly clear skies.

Christmas day looks gorgeous. We will see high temperatures in the middle 60’s under mostly sunny skies. There will be a light SW wind.

The weekend will be dry, mainly sunny, breezy, and unseasonably mild. High temperatures will be near 60° under mostly cloudy skies.

Monday will see a return of seasonable temperatures. There will be a light wind under a sunny sky.

Chances for rain will return Tuesday. Rain showers will be likely during the day. There may even be a few thunderstorms.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today *ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER*(Christmas Eve): Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 57° Winds: WNW 15-20 G30 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Windy. Low Temperature: 31° Winds: WNW 5-10 MPH

Friday (Christmas Day): Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 65° Winds: SW 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 68° Winds: SW 10-15 G25 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 70° Winds: WNW 5-15 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 56° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. 50% Rain Showers. 20% Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 60° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers. High Temperature: 52° Winds: NW 10-15 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 56°

Average Low Temperature: 33°

Sunrise: 7:38 A.M.

Sunset: 5:39 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday