Wake-Up Weather: A very cold morning makes for an unseasonably cool afternoon

FORECAST SUMMARY:

The week will start out with unseasonably cool weather. High temperatures today will be in the low to middle 50’s under mostly sunny skies. There will be a light south southeast wind. Overnight, temperatures will fall into the low to middle 30’s. Cloud cover and the winds will increase. With the wind, it will feel around 10° cooler.

A cold front will move through during the late AM hours on Tuesday. The forecast will remain dry. Behind the front, gusty NW winds can be expected. High temperatures will reach the low to middle 50’s under mostly sunny skies.

Wednesday will stay unseasonably cool. There will be a light and variable wind under a sunny sky.

Thursday and Friday will be mild. Thursday will see light winds, and Friday will be breezy. A cold front will move through Friday evening. It will stay dry.

Saturday will be cool and quiet. High temperatures will be in the upper 50’s under sunny skies.

Sunday will be mild and sunny.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 52° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. Low Temperature: 35° Winds: SSE 10-15 G20 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 53° Winds: NW 10-15 G25 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 52° Winds: Light and Variable

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 61° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 65° Winds: SW 15-20 G30 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 58° Winds: NNW 5-10 G20 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 62° Winds: WSW 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 57°

Average Low Temperature: 34°

Sunrise: 7:32 A.M.

Sunset: 5:35 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday