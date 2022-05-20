FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:25 AM, it was warm and mostly clear. Most areas were in the upper 70’s and low 80’s. There was a breezy south to south southwest wind.

Hundred degree weather will return for today. A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect from 1:00 p.m. through 9:00 p.m. this evening. High temperatures will range from 103° to 107° for most areas. There will be a gusty south southwest wind. This wind combined with dry air, and critically to extremely dry fuels will give us critical fire weather. A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect today from 1:00 p.m. through 9:00 p.m. this evening. The atmosphere will be a little less stable, so a shower or a thunderstorm cannot be ruled out late this afternoon and evening. This is mainly for the Eastern Big Country and Heartland. Isolated severe storms will be possible with damaging winds and large being the main concerns.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the low to middle 70’s under mostly clear skies. There will be a gusty south wind.

A cold front will move in Saturday. A gusty south wind will turn to the north as the cold front moves through. This will finally put an end to our unusually hot temperatures. Rain chances don’t look to promising with the front. The only area with noteworthy rain chances is the Heartland and Southeast Big Country. Isolated severe storms will be possible in those areas.

Sunday will see highs in the middle to upper 70’s with partly sunny skies. There will be a slight chance of storms with a breezy northeast wind.

Monday and Tuesday will see those chances of rain showers and storms ramp up. It will be windy with an increase in cloud cover.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 104° Winds: SSW 15-20 G30 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 71° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 87° Winds: S > N 15-20 G25 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 74° Winds: NE 10-15 MPH

Monday: Mostly Cloudy. 60% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 81° Winds: SE 10-15 G25 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. 40% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 86° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. Windy. 30% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 81° Winds: NNE 15-20 G25 MPH

Thursday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 86° Winds: ENE 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 87°

Average Low Temperature: 63°

Sunrise: 6:37 A.M.

Sunset: 8:33 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday