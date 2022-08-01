FORECAST SUMMARY:
As of 7:06 AM, it was warm and mostly clear. Most areas were in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s. There was a slight breeze out of the south.
Hundred degree heat will continue today. This will be the 10th consecutive 100 degree heat day in Abilene. Temperatures will range from around 101° to around 103°. Make sure to hydrate and practice heat safety. There will be a breezy south to south southeast wind. It will be a little bit humid as well. Dew points will be in the middle to upper 50’s.
Overnight, temperatures will stay warm. Lows will drop to around 80° with with mostly clear skies. There will be a continuation of the breezy south winds.
FORECAST DETAILS:
Today: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 102° Winds: S 10-15 MPH
Tonight: Clear. Breezy. Low Temperature: 80° Winds: S 10-15 MPH
Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 103° Winds: S 10-15 MPH
Wednesday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 104° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH
Thursday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 104° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH
Friday: Partly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 100° Winds: S 5-10 MPH
Saturday: Partly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Breezy. High Temperature: 100° Winds: SE 10-15 MPH
Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 101° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH
Average High Temperature: 98°
Average Low Temperature: 74°
Sunrise: 6:53 A.M.
Sunset: 8:36 P.M.
Meteorologist Zach Gilday