FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 7:06 AM, it was warm and mostly clear. Most areas were in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s. There was a slight breeze out of the south.

Hundred degree heat will continue today. This will be the 10th consecutive 100 degree heat day in Abilene. Temperatures will range from around 101° to around 103°. Make sure to hydrate and practice heat safety. There will be a breezy south to south southeast wind. It will be a little bit humid as well. Dew points will be in the middle to upper 50’s.

Overnight, temperatures will stay warm. Lows will drop to around 80° with with mostly clear skies. There will be a continuation of the breezy south winds.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 102° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Breezy. Low Temperature: 80° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 103° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 104° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 104° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH

Friday: Partly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 100° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Breezy. High Temperature: 100° Winds: SE 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 101° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 98°

Average Low Temperature: 74°

Sunrise: 6:53 A.M.

Sunset: 8:36 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday