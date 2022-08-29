FORECAST SUMMARY:

Starting the week on a warm note. Highs area wide will be in the mid to upper 90s this afternoon, making things feel very summer like.

However, a change is on the horizon for the Big Country! A weak cold front looks to move into the state Tuesday and into Wednesday. This brings in a chance for showers and storms, plenty of cloud cover, and cooler temperatures. The rain chance starts as early as this evening and into the overnight hours.

We’ll keep the rain chance through the rest of the week, but the best chance looks to be Tuesday and Wednesday. Not everyone will see rain, but the rain does look to be a bit widespread at times. Totals will highly depend on where the heavier pockets of rain set up over the next few days. Depending on where those heavier totals end up, flood watches and advisories may need to be issued. There is already a flood watch in effect for Scurry and Mitchell counties starting this afternoon and lasting until Tuesday evening.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny. Isolated chance of rain showers. High Temperature: 98° Winds: S 5-15 MPH

Tonight: 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly Cloudy. Low Temperature: 73° Winds: ESE 5-15 MPH

Tuesday: 60% chance of rain showers . Mostly Cloudy. High Temperature: 90° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: 50% chance of rain showers. Mostly Cloudy. High Temperature: 88° Winds: E 5-10 MPH

Thursday: 30% chance of rain showers. Partly Cloudy. High Temperature: 89° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Friday: 20% chance of rain showers. Partly Cloudy. High Temperature: 93° Winds: E 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Isolated chance of rain showers. Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 94°

Sunday: Isolated chance of rain showers. Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 90°