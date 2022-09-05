FORECAST SUMMARY:

Labor Day brings another chance for showers and thunderstorms to the Big Country. Much like yesterday, the further into the afternoon we get the shower and thunderstorm chance increases. Today central and southeastern portions of the Big Country and Heartland are under a marginal (1/5) risk to see strong to severe storms this afternoon. The main risks look to be strong, gusty winds, locally heavy rainfall, and lightning. Make sure if you have outdoor plans this afternoon, that you have a way to duck inside to dodge any thunderstorms that come your way. When thunder roars, head indoors!

Temperatures today will also be very similar to what we saw yesterday. High temperatures will reach into the mid and upper 90s. This will be the trend for the next week, temperatures sitting just at or slightly above average.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. 20%-30% chance of showers and thunderstorms High Temperature: 95° Winds: S ->N 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Isolated chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 69° Winds: SW 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Isolated chance of rain showers and thunderstorms . Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 95° Winds: SW->NE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 94° Winds: W->NE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Sunny Skies. High Temperature: 95° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 95° Winds: S->E 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny Skies. High Temperature: 94°

Sunday: Sunny Skies. High Temperature: 92°