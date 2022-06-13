FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 7:11 AM, it was warm and clear. Most areas were in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s with a breezy south wind.

Near record heat will return today. A HEAT ADVISORY is now in effect from 1:00 p.m. through 7:00 p.m. this evening. Expect highs to range from 103° to 105°. There will be a gusty south wind. Relative humidity values will drop into the teens. The combination of the dry air and the winds will make fire weather a concern.

Temperatures will stay warm tonight as south winds stay gusty. Expect lows in the middle 70’s under mostly clear skies.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 104° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Windy. Low Temperature: 76° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. 10% PM Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 101° Winds: S 20-25 G35 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 100° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 101° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 102° Winds: ESE 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 100° Winds: ESE 15-20 G25 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 100° Winds: SE 10-15 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 93°

Average Low Temperature: 69°

Sunrise: 6:31 A.M.

Sunset: 8:47 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday