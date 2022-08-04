FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 7:13 AM, it was warm and mostly clear. Most areas were in the low to middle 80’s. There was a light south wind.

Hundred degree heat will stay in the forecast for today. A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect from 1:00 p.m. through 8:00 p.m. this evening. High temperatures will range from 103° to 105°. Dew points in the low 60’s will make it feel a little humid. There will be a light south southeast breeze under a mostly sunny sky. An isolated shower or non-severe thunderstorm cannot be ruled out in the Northern Big Country late this afternoon and evening.

Overnight, temperatures will fall to around 80° under partly clear skies. There will be a slight southeasterly breeze.

Friday will see temperatures cool a degree or two as cloud cover increases. Most areas will see highs around 103° with partly to mostly sunny skies. An isolated shower or thunderstorms cannot be ruled out. This is mainly for the morning hours. There will be a light south breeze.

Saturday looks dry with highs around 100°. There will be a breezy southeast wind under a partly sunny sky. Sunday will finally see an end to the 100 degree heat streak. Highs will be in the upper 90’s with a breeze. An isolated shower or storm cannot be ruled out.

Monday and Tuesday will feature small chances of showers and storms with highs just shy of the triple digit mark. The winds will be light.

Chances of rain showers and storms look to pick up a little on Wednesday. Right now I am going with a 30% chance of activity. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 90’s.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 104° Winds: SSE 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 80° Winds: SE 5-15 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. 10% AM Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 103° Winds: S 5-10 G20 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 100° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Breezy. High Temperature: 98° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 98° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 97° Winds: W > E 5-10 G20 MPH

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 97° Winds: Light and Variable

Average High Temperature: 98°

Average Low Temperature: 74°

Sunrise: 6:55 A.M.

Sunset: 8:34 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday