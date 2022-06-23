FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 7:06 AM, it was mild and clear. Most areas were in the middle to upper 70’s. There was a light south wind.

The unusually hot weather pattern will continue today. Expect highs in the low 100’s under mostly sunny skies. A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for portions of the Eastern Big Country and Heartland from 12:00 p.m. Thursday through 7:00 p.m. Friday. High temperatures will be as high as 103° with heat index values as high as 108°. There will be a light south wind. The winds will pick up slightly this evening.

Temperatures will stay warm tonight. Lows will fall into the upper 70’s under mostly clear skies. There will be a slight breeze out of the south southeast.

The hottest days of the week will be Friday and Saturday. The threat of heat related illness will be an issue with highs well up into the middle hundreds.

A cold front looks to move in Sunday. Temperatures won’t cool down all that much. Sunday will see highs around 100° as the winds pick up out of the ENE. Monday through Wednesday will see highs in the middle 90’s. That is right near average. Rain and storm chances look to be with us from Sunday evening through Tuesday. Right now, I am only going with a 20% chance for Sunday night and Monday. Tuesday does feature a 30% chance of rain and storms.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 102° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 79° Winds: SSE 5-15 MPH

Friday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 105° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 104° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 100° Winds: S > ENE 10-15 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 94° Winds: NE 10-15 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 93° Winds: ENE 10-15 G25 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 96° Winds: SE 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 94°

Average Low Temperature: 71°

Sunrise: 6:33 A.M.

Sunset: 8:49 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday