Wake-Up Weather: Above average temperatures return with a breeze

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 8:01 AM it was mild and partly cloudy. Most areas were in the low to middle 60’s. It was a little cooler in the Northern Big Country. There was a light south wind.

After a morning warm front, expect above average temperatures and mostly cloudy skies. Most areas will see high temperatures in the middle 70’s. There will be a breezy SSW wind. There is a slight chance of rain showers and storms this afternoon. Most areas will stay dry. The best chance for activity will be in the NE Big Country late this afternoon and evening. A strong to potentially severe storm cannot be ruled out, however this risk is mainly for areas further north and east of out forecast area.

Rain and storm chances will pick up tonight as a strong cold front moves through through. The best chance for activity is in the SE Big Country and Heartland. Temperatures will fall into the middle 40’s behind a breezy north wind.

Temperatures will be a lot cooler this weekend. Saturday will feature a gusty NNE wind with highs near 50°.

Precipitation chances will pick up again Sunday morning. This is mainly for areas south of the I-20 corridor. Those areas are expected to be near or just below freezing. That being said, some light wintry mixing will be possible. Little to no accumulation is expected, and this will be mainly confined to the southern Big Country. High temperatures will only reach the middle 40’s with mostly cloudy skies.

We will then see a big warm-up. Temperatures will top in the 60’s Monday and Tuesday. We should be in the 70’s for Wednesday and Thursday. The forecast looks dry.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Cloudy to Cloudy. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 74° Winds: SSW 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Cloudy. 40% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Low Temperature: 45° Winds: NNE 10-15 G20 MPH

Saturday: Decreasing Clouds. Partly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 50° Winds: NNE 15-20 G30 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. 20% Rain Showers. (Light AM wintry mix is possible for areas south of I-20) High Temperature: 46° Winds: N 0-5 MPH

Monday: AM Clouds. Sunny. High Temperature: 61° Winds: SW 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 64° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 73° Winds: WSW 10-15 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 75° Winds: W 5-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 59°

Average Low Temperature: 35°

Sunrise: 7:34 A.M.

Sunset: 5:36 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday