FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:02 AM, it was mild and clear. Most areas were in the low to middle 70’s. There was a light south wind.

Hot and dry weather will return today. Expect highs in the upper 90’s. A few areas may even reach the triple digits. There will be a light south wind.

The winds will pick up tonight as temperatures fall into the middle 70’s. There will be a breezy south southeast wind under a mostly clear sky.

Independence Day Weekend holds some chances of rain and storms. A tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico is forecast to enter Southwest Texas Thursday and travel north. It will stay east of our area, however it will cause moisture to increase over the Big Country and Heartland. This will give us a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday.

The Fourth of July itself will see highs back in the hundreds with lots of sun. There will be a breezy south wind. It will be dry. The combination of the winds and the dry conditions will increase our fire weather concerns.

Tuesday and Wednesday will see a continuation of the triple digit heat and breezy south winds. It will be sunny and dry.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 99° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 72° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 99° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Breezy. High Temperature: 98° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Breezy. High Temperature: 97° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Monday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 100° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 102° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 103° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 95°

Average Low Temperature: 72°

Sunrise: 6:35 A.M.

Sunset: 8:50 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday