FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 7:48 AM, it was mostly to partly cloudy with mild temperatures. Most areas were in the middle 50’s. There was a light south wind.

Gusty south winds will return today. Morning clouds will thin out during the afternoon. It will stay mild. Expect highs in the middle to upper 70’s.

Overnight, temperatures will stay mild as they fall to the upper 50’s to near 60 degrees under partly clear skies. Cloud cover will be thicker across the Southern Big Country and Heartland. Expect south winds to increase to 15-25 MPH with 35 MPH wind gusts.

Saturday will be in the 80’s as the winds pick up out of the WSW. Fire weather will be a concern as dry air moves in from the west.

Sunday morning will feature a chance of rain showers. A cold front will move through during the evening. This will increase rain chances and give us a chance of thunderstorms. At this time severe weather is not looking likely, however a few stronger storms will be possible in the NE Big Country

Monday will see rain chances ending with cooler temperatures. Highs will only reach the middle 50’s with mostly sunny skies. It will be breezy.

Tuesday morning will see temperatures drop to around the freezing mark. Highs will only reach the low 50’s with a breezy NE wind.

We will then get into a warmer trend through Thursday. Thursday will see highs reach the 70’s before a late evening cold front.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 76° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Low Temperature: 59° Winds: S 15-25 G35 MPH

Saturday: AM Clouds. Sunny. High Temperature: 81° Winds: WSW 10-20 G30 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. 20% AM Rain Showers. 30% PM Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 74° Winds: SSW 15-20 G30 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. 20% AM Rain Showers. High Temperature: 54° Winds: N 15-20 G30 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 52° Winds: NE 10-15 G20 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 67° Winds: SSW 5-15 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 73° Winds: W 15-20 G30 MPH

Average High Temperature: 67°

Average Low Temperature: 42°

Sunrise: 7:03 A.M.

Sunset: 6:39 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday