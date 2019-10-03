Wake-Up Weather: Above average temps with a slight chance for rain and storms

FORECAST SUMMARY:

An upper level trough will lift to our northeast as the upper level flow becomes more zonal. This set-up will cause a surface cold front to move into the Big Country. Latest model guidance show the frontal boundary stalling north of I-20. As a result temperatures will fall to the upper 80’s north of the front. There will be a chance for rain and thunderstorms north and around the front as well.

The upper level zonal flow will continue through the weekend. The frontal boundary will be in the area on Friday. Due to this there will be a chance for rain and thunderstorms. The weekend will be mostly dry with temperatures in the upper 80’s and low 90’s.

Long-range computer models are forecasting a strong cold front to move through our area Monday morning. This will cause to temperatures to fall below average and give us the chance for rain showers and thunderstorms.

High temperatures will begin to creep up to the upper 80’s by Wednesday as dryer more comfortable “fall like weather” settles in.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly sunny. Weak cold front. 20% PM Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 90° Winds: S 5-10 > ENE 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly clear. 20% PM Rain and thunderstorms. Low Temperature: 63° Winds: ENE 5-15 MPH

Friday: Partly sunny. 20% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 86° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 91° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Partly sunny. 40% PM Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 87° Winds: W 0-5 > NE 15 MPH

Monday: Partly sunny to Mostly sunny. 40% AM Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 76° Winds: NE 10-15 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 81° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 88° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 81°

Average Low Temperature: 58°

Sunrise: 7:34 A.M.

Sunset: 7:21 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday