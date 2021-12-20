Wake-Up Weather: After a cold start, temperatures will warm up nicely

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:32 AM it was cold and mostly clear. Most areas were in the upper 30’s and lower 30’s. A few areas in the NW Big Country were around freezing. There was a light south wind.

Temperatures will warm up nicely today. Expect highs in the low 60’s under sunny skies. There will be a light south wind.

It will be a cold night. Clear skies and light winds will allow temperatures to fall to near or just below freezing. Some areas of patchy fog will be possible in the Eastern Big Country.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be very nice with highs around 10° above average. Most areas will reach the upper 60’s to near 70°. With light winds and bright sunshine, it will be very pleasant.

Southwest winds will pick up Thursday. This along with bright sunshine will help temperatures warm to near 80°. That is around 20°-25° above average.

Christmas Eve is on Friday. It will be a warm and breezy day. Highs will reach the low to middle 80’s with mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures will be a couple of degrees cooler Christmas Day. I am still forecasting temperatures to be around 80°. That is well above average.

Temperatures will stay warm on Sunday as dry weather settles in.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Few morning clouds. Sunny. High Temperature: 62° Winds: S 0-5 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Low Temperature: 32° Winds: S 0-5 MPH

Tuesday (Winter Solstice): Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 69° Winds: SSW 0-5 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 68° Winds: NW > S 0-5 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 80° Winds: SW 10-15 MPH

Friday (Christmas Eve): Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 82° Winds: WSW 15-20 G25 MPH

Saturday (Christmas): Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 81° Winds: W 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 82° Winds: SW 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 58°

Average Low Temperature: 34°

Sunrise: 7:36 A.M.

Sunset: 5:37 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday