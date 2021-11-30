Wake-Up Weather: After a cool start unseasonably warm weather will return

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:51 AM it was cool and mostly clear. Most areas were in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s. There was a light south southwest wind.

Unseasonably warm temperatures will continue today. Expect highs in the middle to upper 70’s A few areas may reach the low 80’s. The warmest temperatures will be in the central Big Country. There will be a slight SSW breeze. Most areas will be mostly sunny, however it will be partly sunny for areas south of I-20.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the middle 40’s under mostly clear skies. There will be a light west southwest wind.

Unseasonably warm and dry weather will settle in through Friday. High temperatures will be mainly in the middle 70’s on Wednesday. Thursday and Friday will be the warmest days of the week. Highs will soar into the upper 70’s to near 80°.

A cold front will move through Saturday morning. Temperatures behind the front will return to average. We should see high temperatures in the middle 60’s Saturday.

Sunday will see temperatures top out near 70°. Another cold front will move in Sunday night. This will cool us down to the middle 60’s to start next week. The forecast looks to stay dry.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 78° Winds: SSW 5-10 G20 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 45° Winds: WSW 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 74° Winds: WNW 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 78° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 81° Winds: SW 10-15 G25 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 64° Winds: N 15-20 G25 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 70° Winds: WSW 10-15 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 65° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 63°

Average Low Temperature: 39°

Sunrise: 7:22 A.M.

Sunset: 5:33 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday