Wake-Up Weather: After a patchy frost expect a mild and pleasant day

FORECAST SUMMARY:

A Freeze Warning is in effect for portions of the northern Big Country until 10 AM. A Frost Advisory is in effect for the central and Eastern Big Country until 9 AM. Otherwise, skies are partly clear and the winds are light.

Expect a nice warm-up today. Temperatures will reach the middle to upper 60’s under sunny skies. The winds will be light

Thursday will warm into middle to upper 70’s. It will be windy as well.

A cold front Friday morning will drop us into the 50’s. The cold front looks to be mostly dry. There will be a slight chance for rain showers.

Saturday will see warmer temperatures along with a better chance for rain. Thunderstorms will be possible. Sunday will be sunny, dry, and warm.

Monday and Tuesday will be in the middle 80’s.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Becoming Sunny. High Temperature: 66° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Clear. High Temperature: 49° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 78° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Friday: Mostly Cloudy. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms.High Temperature: 57° Winds: N 10-15 G20 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain and Thunderstorms.High Temperature: 71° Winds: ESE 0-5 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. 20% AM Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 79° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 85° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 86° Winds: SW 10-15 G20 MPH

Average High Temperature: 77°

Average Low Temperature: 52°

Sunrise: 7:9 A.M.

Sunset: 8:09 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday