Wake-Up Weather: After a pleasant morning the heat will return with lots of sun

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:54 AM it was clear and mild. Most areas were in the low 70’s. There was a light south wind.

Hot temperatures will return today. Expect highs in the middle to upper 90’s under mostly sunny skies. There will be a light south wind, however a few areas may briefly become breezy.

Showers and storms will fire up to our north and west this evening. A few of these storms may enter our northern and western counties during the overnight hours. Most areas will stay dry and quiet, however the winds may turn gusty if the storms hold together. Lows will drop to near 70° under mostly clear skies.

The weekend will see a continuation of above average temperatures. Saturday will see a few clouds, however it will stay mostly sunny. Isolated showers and non-severe storms cannot be ruled out. Most areas will stay completely dry.

Monday has the potential for record breaking heat. Compressional heating ahead of a cold front will cause temperatures to rise to around 100°. It will be sunny and dry.

A cold front is forecast to move through Tuesday morning. A few clouds, breezy NNE winds, and cooler weather can be expected behind the front. Rain chances do not look good at this time, however showers and isolated storms are not out of the question.

Wednesday and Thursday will have cool mornings and seasonably mild afternoons. Expect highs in the middle 80’s. There will be a breezy wind.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 96° Winds: S 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Low Temperature: 70° Winds: E 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 94° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 95° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Monday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 100° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Breezy. High Temperature: 86° Winds: NNE 15-20 G30 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 84° Winds: ENE 10-15 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 88° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 89°

Average Low Temperature: 65°

Sunrise: 7:23 A.M.

Sunset: 7:43 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday