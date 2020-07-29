Wake-Up Weather: After AM rain chances expect a hot, humid, and dry afternoon

FORECAST SUMMARY:

It is warm and humid. Cloud cover is on the increase this morning, and the radar is picking up on some rain showers. Most of us will stay dry this morning, but having the umbrella handy will be wise. It is mostly cloudy.

After the chance for a few passing AM showers, Wednesday afternoon will be hot and humid. High temperatures will come close to the century mark for most. With the humidity it will feel a few degrees warmer. There will be a mix of sun and clouds. The afternoon looks dry.

Thursday will be a similar day with a slight chance for rain shower and storms during the evening.

A cold front will approach our area on Friday. Expect a light north wind to develope during the afternoon. As a result, temperatures will cool down a few degrees and the humidity will drop. Friday through Sunday will see small chances for rain showers and storms. The best chance for activity is on Friday. The forecast will be mainly dry.

Models are indicating the potential for some rain showers and storms to start next week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny. Heat index: 102° High Temperature: 99° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Low Temperature: 76° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. 20% PM Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 99° Winds: SSW 10-15 G20 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. 30% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 93° Winds: N 0-5 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms.High Temperature: 93° Winds: N 0-5 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. 20% AM Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 95° Winds: NE 0-5 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 93° Winds: E 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 95° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 95°

Average Low Temperature: 73°

Sunrise: 6:52 A.M.

Sunset: 8:38 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday