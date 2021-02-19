Wake-Up Weather: After another very cold morning above freezing temperatures and sunny skies will return this afternoon

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:50 AM it was very cold and clear. Most areas were in the single digits and lower teens. There was a light WSW wind. The wind chill in Abilene was -6°. A few of the main roads weren’t bad, but most roads were still very icy and snowy.

We will finally see above freezing temperatures on Friday. After another frigid morning, expect highs in the low middle 40’s under sunny skies. There will be a light wind. This is the first time in nine days that temperatures will rise to above that freezing mark. There will be some good melting of the snow and ice today because of the warming temperatures and the sun. Overnight, temperatures will fall into the middle 20’s under mostly clear skies. The winds will stay light.

The weekend will see highs in the middle 50’s with lots of sun.

Monday will see a highs in the low 60’s. Above average temperatures will return Tuesday! It will be sunny.

A cold front will move through Wednesday afternoon, but not before high temperatures reach the middle 60’s.

Thursday will be a cooler day. High temperatures will be in the middle 50’s under partly sunny skies. Rain chances will return Thursday night.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 42° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 26° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 55° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 53° Winds: NNW 10-15 MPH

Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 61° Winds: SW 10-15 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 69° Winds: SSW 15-20 G25 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 66° Winds: W > NW 10-15 MPH

Thursday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers. High Temperature: 53° Winds: N 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 61°

Average Low Temperature: 38°

Sunrise: 7:17 A.M.

Sunset: 6:28 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday