FORECAST SUMMARY:

Enjoy those seasonal temperatures because heading into tomorrow we are anticipating a cold front to move through bringing cooler weather, rain chances and some wintry mix into the big country. So remember to bundle up and protect the 4 p’s. People, plants, pets and pipes.

FORECAST DETAILS

Today: Mostly sunny with skies becoming more cloudy overnight as a cold front approaches. High Temperature: 56° Winds: SE 10-15 G 25MPH

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies with breezy winds and cold rain likely by late night. Low Temperature: 34° Winds: ESE 15-20 G 30 MPH

Tuesday: Overcast skies as a cold front moves through with a chance at some wintry mix, mainly north of I-20. Impacts are expected to be minimal for Abilene at this time. High Temperature: 40° Winds: NW 10-15 G25 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny with breezy winds following a cold snap, so don’t forget the 4 p’s. People, pets, plants, pipes. High Temperature: 45° Winds: SSW 15-20 G30 MPH

Thursday: Sunny yet cold so grab the flannel jackets, warm cup of coffee and perhaps light the fireplace. High Temperature: 46° Winds: NW 5-10 MPH

Friday: Partly sunny breezy grab the flannel jackets, warm cup of coffee and perhaps light the fireplace. High Temperature: 54° Winds: SW 10-15 G25 MPH

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and breezy as another cold front moves through. High Temperature: 61°

Sunday: Sunny and below normal. High Temperature: 53°