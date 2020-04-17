Wake-Up Weather: AM cold front brings chilly and breezy weather

FORECAST SUMMARY:

A cold front is moving through this morning. As of 6:55 AM it was located on a Sweetwater-Anson -Haskel line. Areas to the north of the line are chilly and breezy. Wind chills are in the 30’s. Areas to the south are cool breezy. It is cloudy. Expect some possible light drizzle as the front moves through.

By noon-time the AM cold front will have cleared our area. Everyone should be in the 40’s by then. High temperatures will then warm into the 50’s. The cold front looks to be mostly dry. There will be a slight chance for rain showers. Behind the front, there will be a breezy north northeast wind.

Saturday will see warmer temperatures along with a better chance for rain. Thunderstorms will be possible. Severe storms will be possible in the Heartland Saturday night. Sunday will be sunny, dry, and mild.

Monday and Tuesday will be in the middle 80’s and mostly sunny.

Another chance for rain and thunderstorms will move in during the Tuesday into Wednesday time-frame. Your KTAB Weather Authority will be monitoring the severe weather threat for this situation.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Cloudy. Windy. 20% Rain showers. Breezy. High Temperature: 52° Winds: NNE 10-15 G25 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. High Temperature: 39° Winds: Light and Variable

Saturday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 67° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 82° Winds: NW 10-15 G25 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 79° Winds: SE 10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. 20% PM Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 85° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 83° Winds: NW 10-15 G20 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 84° Winds: WSW 10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 78°

Average Low Temperature: 52°

Sunrise: 7:06 A.M.

Sunset: 8:10 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday