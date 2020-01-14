Wake-Up Weather: AM Dense Fog Advisory for SE areas… Warm and mostly sunny afternoon

FORECAST SUMMARY:

*DENSE FOG ADVISORY* is in effect for Callahan, Coleman, Brown, Stephens, Eastland, Comanche, and Mills CO. until 10 AM. Visibilities will be reduced to a 1/4 mile or less in these areas at times. Be careful on the roads! Use low beam headlights and also plan for extra time. Temperatures are ranging from the middle 30’s to the middle 50’s. Colder temperatures are off to the west. It gets warmer as you head east. Skies are partly clear and the winds are light. The fog should burn off by the late morning.

High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 70’s Tuesday. It will be mostly sunny and dry.

There is a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms Wednesday PM. Temperatures will be in the low 70’s.

A cold front will cool us down to the middle 40’s on Thursday. There will be a really good chance for showers and thunderstorms as well.

Friday will warm up to the middle 60’s along with a 80% chance for showers and iso. thunderstorms.

The weekend will be dry with high temperatures in the 50’s.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 77° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. Low Temperature: 55° Winds: WSW 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. 20% PM Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 70° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Cloudy. 80% Rain showers. 20% Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 44° Winds: NE 10-15 G25 MPH

Friday: Mostly Cloudy. 80% Rain showers. 20% Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 65° Winds: SW 10-15 G20 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 58° Winds: NNE 10-15 G20 MPH

Sunday: Partly sunny. High Temperature: 52° Winds: E 5-10 MPH

Monday: Partly sunny. High Temperature: 53° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 57°

Average Low Temperature: 33°

Sunrise: 7:41 A.M.

Sunset: 5:55 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday