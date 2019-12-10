Wake-Up Weather: AM *WINTRY MIX* and rain Look out for slick areas

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Current radar imagery is picking up areas of light mixed precipitation. Wintry mix accumulations look to be up to be light. Most of us will see no accumulation, however isolated dustings will be possible that could lead to a few slick spots mainly on overpasses and bridges. Drive safely! Light to moderate rain is ongoing across central and southern areas of the Big Country. Temperatures are around that freezing mark.

All forms of precipitation will exit most of our area by around noon on Tuesday. Expect a mostly sunny after with chilly temperatures. Highs will be in the middle 40’s.

As high pressure settles in on Wednesday, temperatures will recover into the middle 50’s. It will be partlty sunny.

A weak shortwave will move over the Big Country Thursday. The forecast looks dry, however there will be more clouds than sun.

Above average temperatures will return Friday. The unseasonably warm temperatures will continue through the weekend.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Decreasing clouds. Becoming mostly sunny. 30% AM Wintry mix. High Temperature: 47 Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low Temperature: 29° Winds: S 0-5 MPH

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High Temperature: 54° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High Temperature: 59° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Friday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 67° Winds: WNW 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 65° Winds: N 5-10 > ESE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 60° Winds: E 5-10 MPH

Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 47° Winds: N 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 57°

Average Low Temperature: 34°

Sunrise: 7:29 A.M.

Sunset: 5:34 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday