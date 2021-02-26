Wake-Up Weather: An overcast and chilly morning will make for a mild afternoon with some sunshine

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 7:07 AM it was chilly and overcast. Temperatures were in the lower 40’s along with a very light WNW wind. The eastern Big Country was seeing some patchy fog.

Areas of fog in the eastern Big Country will burn off by the middle morning hours. Cloud cover will decrease throughout the morning. The afternoon will be partly sunny and mild. Expect high temperatures in the middle 60’s. That is right around average for this time of year. There will be a light WSW wind.

Overnight, cloud cover will increase as temperatures fall into the middle 40’s.

Saturday morning will see a slight chance for rain showers along with cloudy skies. The afternoon will be mild and mostly cloudy. Expect highs in the low 70’s along with a SSW wind around 10-15 MPH.

Sunday will see an AM cold front. There will be a chance for rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be noticeable cooler than Saturday. It will only get into the middle 50’s.

Monday will be on the chilly side. The morning may see a few thunderstorms. Expect highs in the middle to upper 40’s under mostly cloudy skies. Rain showers will be likely.

The forecast will dry out Tuesday. Temperatures will warm into the middle 60’s.

Wednesday will warm to near 70°.

Thursday will stay mild. There will be a slight chance for rain.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Decreasing Clouds. Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 65° Winds: WSW 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Low Temperature: 46° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. 20% AM Rain Showers. High Temperature: 71° Winds: SSW 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. AM Cold Front. 30% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 56° Winds: NNE 10-15 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. 30% AM Thunderstorms. 50% Rain showers. High Temperature: 47° Winds: NE 5-15 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 62° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 72° Winds: WNW 10-20 G25 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers. High Temperature: 69° Winds: NW 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 63°

Average Low Temperature: 39°

Sunrise: 7:09 A.M.

Sunset: 6:34 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday