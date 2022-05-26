FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 7:03 AM, it was cool and clear. Most areas were in the middle 50’s. There was a light west southwest wind.

After a cool start, the heat returns today. Expect highs to reach the low to middle 90’s under sunny skies. A light breeze out of the southwest will turn to the west northwest late this morning. The winds will become light and variable this evening as the skies stay clear.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the low 60’s under clear skies. There will be a light southeast wind.

Dry weather with a warming trend will then be seen to close out the week. Thursday and Friday will be in the 90’s. Thursday will see a light west to northwest wind. The winds will stay light Friday as they turn to the south southeast.

Triple digit heat will return for this Memorial Day Weekend as south winds turn gusty.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 92° Winds: SW>WNW 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Low Temperature: 61° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 97° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 103° Winds: S 20-25 G35 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 102° Winds: S 20-25 G35 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 98° Winds: S 20-25 G35 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 97° Winds: S 20-25 G35 MPH

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 95° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 89°

Average Low Temperature: 65°

Sunrise: 6:34 A.M.

Sunset: 8:37 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday