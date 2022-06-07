FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 7:11 AM, it was warm and clear. Most areas were in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s. There was a light south breeze with a muggy feel.

Record heat is expected to return today. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for most areas from 1:00 p.m. through 9:00 p.m. this evening. High temperatures in those areas will range from 105°-108°. A Heat Advisory is in effect for both Mitchell County and Scurry County from 1:00 p.m. through 9:00 p.m. this evening. Those areas will see highs range from 105°-109°. Make sure to hydrate and practice heat safety in these dangerous temperatures. There will be a breezy SSE wind in the Southeast Big Country and Heartland. The winds will be a bit lighter in the Western Big Country. An isolated shower or non-severe storm cannot be ruled out late this afternoon and evening. It will most likely stay dry.

It will stay warm tonight as temperatures fall into the middle 70’s. The winds will pick up a bit out of the south. It will be partly clear.

Hundred degree heat will then settle in through the rest of the week. It will be dry and mainly sunny. The winds will be breezy through Saturday. Sunday and Monday will see a return of gusty south winds.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. 10% PM Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 105° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. Low Temperature: 76° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 102° Winds: ESE 10-15 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 101° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 104° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 103° Winds: SE 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 107° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 106° Winds: S 20-25 G40 MPH

Average High Temperature: 92°

Average Low Temperature: 68°

Sunrise: 6:31 A.M.

Sunset: 8:44 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday