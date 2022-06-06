FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 7:08 AM, it was warm and breezy. Most areas were in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s under mostly clear skies. There was a breezy south wind.

Very hot temperatures will return today. Expect highs well up into the hundreds with lots of sun. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for most areas south of I-20. High temperatures in those areas will range from 105°-109°. A Heat Advisory is in effect for most areas north of I-20. Those areas will see highs range from 101°-104°. Make sure to hydrate and practice heat safety in these dangerous temperatures. A breezy south wind will take a turn to the WNW this afternoon.

It will stay warm overnight as temperatures fall into the upper 70’s. There will be a breezy south wind under a clear sky.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 108° Winds: S 15-20 G30 > WNW 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Windy. Low Temperature: 78° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. 10% PM Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 106° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 103° Winds: SSE 10-15 G25 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 101° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 104° Winds: SW 15-20 G25 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 99° Winds: ENE 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 103° Winds: S 15-20 MPH

Average High Temperature: 92°

Average Low Temperature: 68°

Sunrise: 6:31 A.M.

Sunset: 8:44 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday