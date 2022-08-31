FORECAST SUMMARY:

Temperatures today look to be held to the mid and lower 80s thanks to ample cloud cover hanging around the Big Country. We’ll keep temperatures on the cooler side, in the mid and upper 80s, through the majority of the rest of the week with some of us dipping into the 90s heading into the weekend.

We’ll keep the rain chance through the rest of the week, but the best chance looks to be today and Thursday. With the atmosphere holding on to plenty of moisture, when storms do start popping up we could see some areas of localized flooding. The entire Big Country is included in the ‘slight’ risk in the excessive rainfall outlook for Wednesday. This means there is a possibility of flash flooding dependent on where the rain sets up and how slow the storms move.

Heading into Labor Day weekend, temperatures will hang around the upper 80s and low 90s. We will also see a rain chance stick around through the long weekend as well. Currently the chance looks to be more scattered in nature, but definitely something to keep in mind if you have any outdoor plans.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Cloudy. 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms High Temperature: 84° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Tonight: 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly Cloudy. Low Temperature: 72° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Thursday: 50% chance of rain showers and thunderstorms . Mostly Cloudy. High Temperature: 82° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Friday: 30% chance of rain showers. Partly Cloudy. High Temperature: 88° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Saturday: 20% chance of rain showers. Partly Cloudy. High Temperature: 90° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Sunday: 20% chance of rain showers. Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 89° Winds: N->E 5-10 MPH

Labor Day: 30% chance of rain showers. Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 87°

