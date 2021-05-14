Wake-Up Weather: Another cool and quiet morning will make for a warm and breezy afternoon with lots of sun

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:32 AM it was partly clear and cool. Temperatures were in the middle to upper 50’s. There was a light SSE wind.

Warm weather will return today. Expect highs in the low 80’s under mostly sunny skies. There will be a breezy south wind.

Overnight, cloud cover will increase slightly as temperatures fall into the middle 60’s. The wind will stay breezy.

Thunderstorm chances will return Saturday afternoon. Severe weather will be possible. The best chance for activity will be Saturday evening. There will be a gusty south wind. Highs will reach the low 80’s under partly sunny skies.

Sunday will see a continuation of thunderstorm chances. Highs will once again reach the 80’s.

Unsettled weather will continue through next Thursday. Thunderstorm chances will be scene Monday through Thursday. Severe weather will be possible. The best chance for storms looks to be on Tuesday of next week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 81° Winds: S 10-15 G25MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. High Temperature: 63° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. 40% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 80° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 82° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. 40% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 84° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. 70% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 74° Winds: SE 5-15 MPH

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. 40% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 81° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Partly Sunny. 40% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 80° Winds: S10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 86°

Average Low Temperature: 61°

Sunrise: 6:41 A.M.

Sunset: 8:30 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday