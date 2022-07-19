FORECAST SUMMARY:

Extreme and dangerously hot temperatures will continue today. Expect highs to be well into the triple digits area wide. Make sure to hydrate and practice heat safety. Winds will pick up today with sustained winds 5-15MPH with gusts up to 25MPH.

These winds and ongoing dry conditions paired with the extreme heat have prompted a Red Flag Warning for our Eastern counties. This includes Stephens, Eastland, Comanche, and Mills counties starting at 10am Tuesday and lasting until midnight.

Hot and dry weather will continue this week. An Excessive Heat Warning will continue for the majority of the Big Country this afternoon and has been extended until Wednesday night. Our north and northwestern counties have a Heat Advisory in place today as well.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 109° Winds: SSW 5-15 G25 MPH

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Low Temperature: 82° Winds: SSSW 5-15 G20 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 109° Winds: SSW 10-15 MPH

Thursday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 102° Winds: S 5-15 G20

Friday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 102° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 103° Winds: S 10-15

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 104°

Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 104°

Average High Temperature: 96°

Average Low Temperature: 73°