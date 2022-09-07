FORECAST SUMMARY:

Another warm and more summer-like day is in store for the Big Country today. A cool start to the morning, with most of us waking up to the upper 60s and lowers 70s, will turn a bit toasty by the afternoon. Highs today should reach the mid to upper 90s area wide with plenty of sunshine in store.

We’ll continue to see a stalled cold front just to our north. This will keep our wind direction a bit variable throughout the day, but we should see the direction shift mainly out of the northeast. Winds could be a bit breezy at times as well, staying sustained 5-15 mph with gusts of about 20 mph possible.

The weather pattern for the rest of the week and into the weekend is looking to stay pretty quiet. Our next weather maker will be an area of low pressure associated with a cold front, moving into the Big Country Saturday and into Sunday morning. While we aren’t expecting much, if any, rain with that system temperatures should fall into the lower 90s and upper 80s. To put those in perspective, our average high for this time of the year is around 91 degrees.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 96° Winds: NE 5-15 G20 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 69° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Sunny Skies. High Temperature: 94° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Sunny Skies. High Temperature: 95° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 95° Winds: S->E 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 90° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 91°

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 94°