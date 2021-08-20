Wake-Up Weather: Hot and humid weather stays in the forecast with a few clouds

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:04 AM it was mild, humid, and a little breezy. Most areas were in the middle 70’s under partly clear skies. South winds were around 5-15 MPH.

Hot and humid weather will stay in the forecast today. High temperatures will reach the middle 90’s under partly sunny skies. With the high humidity, it will feel like the upper 90’s. There will be a breezy south wind. Most areas will stay dry, however there is a 20% chance for showers and non-severe storms in the western and northwest Big Country this afternoon and evening.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the middle 70’s under mostly clear skies. It will stay breezy during the night.

The forecast looks dry for the weekend. Temperatures will reach the middle 90’s with lots of sun.

The first half of next week looks very summer-like. It will be sunny, hot, and dry.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 95° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 74° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 96° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 97° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 98° Winds: S 5-15 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 99° Winds: S 5-15 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 98° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 97° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 96°

Average Low Temperature: 72°

Sunrise: 7:06 A.M.

Sunset: 8:17 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday