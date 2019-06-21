Wake-Up Weather: Another hot day, isolated storm chance this afternoon

Summer officially begins today at 10:54 am! After reaching the triple-digits for the first time this year yesterday in Abilene today won’t be quite as hot, but with higher humidity, it will feel just as hot. Highs will climb into the upper 90s, but the 100s will be likely in the northwestern Big Country. The heat index today will once again reach as high as 105°, so be sure to stay cool and hydrated today!

There is a chance for isolated thunderstorms late this afternoon, mainly across the western half of the Big Country. There is a low severe weather threat, but an isolated strong storm will be possible. Watch for hail, high winds and heavy rainfall. Storm chances will end by midnight.

High temperatures will be staying in the mid 90s this weekend with isolated thunderstorm chances in the afternoon and evening. A very weak cold front will push into the Big Country early Monday morning and bring rain chances into the beginning of next week, including a chance for severe weather Sunday night into early Monday morning.

The rest of next week will remain in the low to mid 90s with sunny to mostly sunny skies.

Today: Mostly sunny. 20% chance for isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. South winds around 15 to 25 mph. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index up to 105°.

Tonight: 20% chance for thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy. South winds around 15 to 20 mph. Lows in the mid 70s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. 20% chance for rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon. South winds around 15 to 25 mph. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index up to 100°.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. 30% chance for rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon and overnight. South winds around 15 to 25 mph. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. 20% chance for thunderstorms in the morning. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the low 90s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows around 70°. Highs in the low 90s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows around 70°. Highs in the mid 90s.

Thursday: Sunny. Lows in the low 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Average High: 91°

Average Low: 70°

Sunrise: 6:32 a.m.

Sunset: 8:49 p.m.

– Meteorologist Grant Tosterud

